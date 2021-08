Some of China’s most valuable public companies could abandon their American stock listings within months, experts have warned, after reports emerged that Beijing is planning a wider crackdown on tech companies going public overseas. The development means that more than $2tn (£1.5tn) of capital invested in the US shares of Chinese companies could be at risk. Reports on Friday suggested that Beijing was about to take further action against tech firms that deal with sensitive customer data, by forcing them to seek formal approval for initial public offerings (IPOs) outside China. - Guardian.