Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Peak viewership number for C.M. Punk’s segment at the start of last Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... C.M. Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage on Friday night on TNT peaked at 1.408 million viewers at the four minute mark of the show. Viewership also topped 1.4 million at the 11 and 15 minute marks. Otherwise, viewership was above 1.3 million for the entire Punk interview other than during the commercial breaks, although it stayed above 1 million during that break. There were 14 minutes the rest of the show that dipped under a million, but they were during commercial breaks.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Tnt#Aew Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/25: Jericho shows he’s one of the best on the mic, Punk continues to soak in moment, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Orange Cassidy finally gets his win over Matt Hardy. Cassidy came off like the bigger star of the two and worked Hardy to a crowd pleasing finish. Hardy unfortunately had his face inadvertently busted open again. He’s been put through the ringer during his time in AEW, suffering through more accidental injuries than anyone else on the roster. Perhaps it’s a sign that his body is trying to communicate with him or he’s been very unlucky throughout.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 8/20: C.M. Punk’s debut a hit, Jurassic Express and Private Party deliver athletic contest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Off memory, this is probably the first time an AEW TV show has ever opened with an in-ring promo. I personally don’t mind WWE’s long-running format of doing this, but AEW fans probably do, so Tony Khan reserving this for big moments works just fine. Very smart to put Punk’s return on first as well, because this crowd would not have relented chanting for him otherwise, and that wouldn’t have been fair.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW Rampage ratings and key demographics for debut of C.M. Punk, tops Raw in key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Friday night’s (8/20) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT featuring the highly-anticipated debut of C.M. Punk drew 1.129 million viewers. That, by a small margin, in the fourth most watched episode of an AEW program on TNT. Last week’s Dynamite drew 975,000 viewers, so this episode averaged 154,000 more viewers.
TV & VideosPro Wrestling Torch

AEW Dynamite rating for C.M. Punk’s debut draws one of top viewership numbers ever for Dynamite, modest growth for key demo ratings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Dynamite drew 1.172 million viewers, up from last week’s 975,000 viewers. Dynamite had drawn more than 1 million viewers in four of the prior six weeks, including three occasions above 1.1 million. This was the first episode of Dynamite featuring C.M. Punk. It drew a cable rating of 0.80, up from last week’s 0.71. It’s the highest cable rating since Dynamite’s first episode drew a 0.84. The prior high otherwise was 0.76.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: C.M. Punk’s first Dynamite interview talking about Darby, Brock Anderson vs. Black, Omega-Christian, Jericho challenges MJF (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by C.M. Punk’s first Dynamite interview. Also, Brock Anderson vs. Malakai Black, a Kenny Omega promo interrupted by Christian, Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros., Chris Jericho challenges MJF, and more.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW touts record viewership for this week’s episode of Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Coming out of record viewership for Friday’s special “First Dance” episode of AEW Rampage that featured C.M. Punk’s return to pro wrestling, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the most viewed by persons 18-49 since the premiere aired in the fall of 2019. The episode was the number one cable program in that key demographic. Per an AEW press release, this viewership is up +39% vs. prior week in P18-49 and up +20% in total viewers.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Booker T on C.M. Punk’s return: “He struck out” (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Booker T said C.M. Punk “struck out” in his return to wrestling promo for discussing WWE and “throwing out freaking ice cream bars” in a now-deleted video from his Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore show (h/t WrestlingNews.co for the transcript).
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of C.M. Punk’s Dynamite debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The Dynamite opening theme aired. Then Jim Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He said it’ll be an incredible night as they hear again from C.M. Punk. They threw to snippets of Punk on Rampage last Friday night. Then Excalibur and Tony Schiavone joined Ross in previewing the rest of the scheduled matches.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (8-16-11): Emails on Bianca-Becky, Punk, Tony vs. Nick Khan, AEW Tag Division + Keller & Powell review Summerslam 2011 season (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to Mailbag topics including the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair situation, reviewing AEW’s commitment to tag team wrestling, C.M. Punk’s impact, the contrast between Nick Khan and Tony Khan, how will R-K-Bro end, is Nikki A.S.H. a failure, and more.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Chris Jericho Quitting AEW For WWE Return?

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/28 NWA EMPOWER PPV REPORT: Kamille vs. Hirsch, Melina vs. Purrazzo, Women’s Invitational Cup, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with a black and white skit. Mae Valentine interviewed Aron Stevens and Kratos. She asked Stevens if she thought there would ever be women tag teams and even women’s tag team championships. Stevens said Mildred Burke was the only exception to the rule that men will always dominate Professional Wrestling. Mae said times were changing and she thought there would even be an all-women’s pay-per-view in the future. Stevens scoffed after asking what pay-per-view was. Kratos said it would never happen. The skit faded and the camera entered the arena.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/29 NWA 73 PPV REPORT: Nick Aldis defends the world heavyweight title, Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae, Adonis vs. Storm, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Tim Storm, Conrad Thomson. -Like Empower, the show opened with an “old-timey” skit with Mae Valentine, Aaron Stevens, and Kratos. Stevens said the NWA was in a class by itself and that no other wrestling promotion would ever go national. He talked about Kratos once slapping Eddie Graham in the face in the locker room. Stevens said the year was 1968 and mocked the “new kid” Harley Race. He said Race could be something someday, but Race needed to hit the gym as hard as Kratos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy