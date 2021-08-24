Bees sting Altavista in season opener
Altavista’s varsity volleyball team lost in three sets to Brookville Monday night. Altavista’s coach, Debra Spencer, said the Colonels needed to find a way to make plays in close, end-of-game situations. Altavista was up late in the first set, 24-21, but Brookville mounted a come back. The second game also ended in a narrow Brookville victory. The third set started close, but Brookville pulled away late. The scores were 24-26, 21-25 and 13-25. Spencer said both teams made their fair share of mistakes.www.theunionstar.com
