Woman gets wrong drink at Starbucks — then is injured returning it, Texas lawsuit says

Olympian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Starbucks customer is suing the national coffee chain after she says a drink mix-up in a Texas drive-thru led to her first- and second-degree burns. Mary Simms is seeking up to $75,000 in a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court. She filed the suit in hopes of recovering financial damages for injuries received during an April 14 drive-thru incident at a Starbucks in Tomball, Texas, just outside Houston.

