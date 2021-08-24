Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pandemic accelerates teacher shortages nationwide

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts nationwide are facing a shortage of teachers, which has been accelerated by the pandemic. It's leading some districts to offer incentives. Nancy Chen reports.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

274K+
Followers
35K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
NJ.com

2 N.J. schools switch to remote instruction after staff test positive for COVID

Robert Treat Academy, a charter school in Newark with nearly 700 students, temporarily switched to remote instruction earlier at two campuses this week after on-site testing found 11 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said. Gov. Phil Murphy required all schools to offer full-day, in-person instruction for...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Program Offering Low-Income Families up to $7k for K-12 School Choice over COVID Measures Begins

Governor Doug Ducey’s program offering up to $7,000 in grants for low-income K-12 parents wanting to relocate their students due to their current school’s COVID-19 protocols began Friday. Eligible families have a total household income at or below 350 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, and show proof that their current school has COVID constraints, including: mask mandates, quarantines, vaccine mandates, or discrimination based on vaccination status. The grant funds may be used for a variety of education-related expenses beyond tuition like transportation, online tutoring, and even child care.
Posted by
CBS New York

Some New Jersey School Districts Reopen Classrooms As State’s COVID Numbers Rise

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID numbers in New Jersey are reaching the highest they’ve been since May. It comes as some school districts reopen classrooms for the new school year, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday. With their backpacks and masks on, students in Chatham headed back to school. Middle schoolers in Summit left with smiles on their faces. “It was way better than being virtual. I could see my friends and teachers,” said 7th grader Eilon Behiri. “I’m looking forward to learning new things in my new classes,” said 6th grader Anna Harrison. “This pandemic has just been outrageous for these poor kids. So, I think...
New York Post

Special education teacher shortage impacting 48 states

Raleigh, NC – Fourteen percent of all public school students received some kind of special education services during the 2019-20 school year, the US Center for Education Statistics reported. But schools nationwide can’t find enough special education teachers to fill the vacancies. Every state except New Hampshire and New Mexico...
tulsakids.com

Covid in the Classroom

Covid-19 cases are surging in Oklahoma (today’s 7-day average is 2,038 new cases per day). At the same time, schools are opening their doors for in-person learning. What could go wrong?. School districts are trying to figure out what to tell families regarding Covid safety protocols, but have their hands...
WJTV.com

Digital learning coaches deployed to Mississippi school districts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced they will deploy digital learning coaches to 62 schools across the state. The coaches are expected to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology to improve student outcomes. Officials said...
Educationvalleyjournals.com

Lessons learned during pandemic ‘changed education forever’ in Granite School District

Ben Horsley of GSD is pictured at a board meeting wearing a mask. Horsley said that the past year has “changed education forever.” (Granite School District) Whether or not you’re superstitious, there’s no question that Friday, March 13 was a big day. That’s the day the governor announced a “soft two-week closure” of schools. When that closure stretched on for months, we all found out that what goes on in schools impacts our society and economy.
sanclementetimes.com

School Staff, Students Return to Campus as Pandemic Persists

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Pandemic worsens bus driver shortage at Arizona schools

PHOENIX – Schools across Arizona have for years struggled to fill bus driver positions, but the pandemic has made matters worse. “I think everybody in some way, shape or form is experiencing what they might consider a severe shortage,” said Jason Nelson, transportation supervisor for the Kyrene School District in the East Valley.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri lowers substitute requirements to address teacher shortage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Many school districts will return to the classroom next week for a new school year, but many schools are facing a shortage of teachers and substitutes. For years, the state of Missouri has endured a teacher shortage, but state leaders say COVID made the lack of educators more prominent. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is making it easier to become a substitute teacher and spending millions to address the teacher shortage.
WNYT

Capital Region schools deal with nationwide bus driver shortage

There is a national shortage of qualified bus drivers. Local school districts are concerned as they prepare to welcome back students next month. The Bethlehem Central School District is short 20 bus drivers, while Brunswick Central School District is short about five drivers. Dr. Angelina Maloney, the superintendent for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy