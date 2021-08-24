Pandemic accelerates teacher shortages nationwide

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID numbers in New Jersey are reaching the highest they’ve been since May. It comes as some school districts reopen classrooms for the new school year, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday. With their backpacks and masks on, students in Chatham headed back to school. Middle schoolers in Summit left with smiles on their faces. “It was way better than being virtual. I could see my friends and teachers,” said 7th grader Eilon Behiri. “I’m looking forward to learning new things in my new classes,” said 6th grader Anna Harrison. “This pandemic has just been outrageous for these poor kids. So, I think...