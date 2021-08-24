Astros' Pedro Baez: Placed on IL with shoulder soreness

The Astros on Tuesday activated right fielder Kyle Tucker, who confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 before he landed on the injured list for 10 days. Tucker, who said he is vaccinated, said he experienced mild symptoms similar to a cold. He tested positive Aug. 14, the morning after he hit his first career grand slam in the Astros’ 4-1 win over the Angels, and was immediately placed into health and safety protocols and quarantined away from the team. When the Astros flew on to Kansas City at the conclusion of the Angels series, they left Tucker behind in Anaheim. A private jet took him back to Houston.