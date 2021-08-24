Cancel
911 call centers in Palm Beach County facing shortages

Cover picture for the articleBOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 911 call centers across Palm Beach County are actively recruiting for operators amidst a nationwide recruiting problem. Openings are posted in Boynton Beach, Lantana, West Palm Beach, and at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO). A PBSO spokesperson told CBS 12 News the agency is actively looking for operators but is not at the critically low level of staffing it saw a few years back.

