911 call centers in Palm Beach County facing shortages
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 911 call centers across Palm Beach County are actively recruiting for operators amidst a nationwide recruiting problem. Openings are posted in Boynton Beach, Lantana, West Palm Beach, and at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO). A PBSO spokesperson told CBS 12 News the agency is actively looking for operators but is not at the critically low level of staffing it saw a few years back.cbs12.com
