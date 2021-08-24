What is pickleball? A look into one of the fastest growing sports in the US

Harlingen, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Grab your paddles, get your feet moving, and most importantly have fun. Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is the latest sport gaining new heights. Created in 1965, pickleball has seen a recent rise in popularity throughout the years, according to the USA Pickleball website. Sometimes called a least intense version of tennis, many participate because of how fun and easy it is.