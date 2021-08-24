Dillons to offer booster shots
Dillons announced that they plan to administer COVID vaccine booster doses, and are prepared to serve additional populations that become eligible for booster doses over time. According to recent CDC updates pending FDA approval and ACIP recommendations, all Americans will be eligible for a booster/additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine eight months after the completion of their initial vaccine series. To encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and ensure residents in long-term care facilities and ages 65 and older can take advantage of these changes:greatbendpost.com
