Southaven man’s grandson among the missing in Tennessee floodwaters

SOUTHAVEN, Tenn. — 21 people are dead and 10 are still missing following catastrophic floods that hit Waverly, Tennessee over this weekend.

Among the missing is a two-year-old from Southaven.

As FOX13 found out, the family is using its business to reach out to the community.

For the folks at Southaven RV and Marine, the devastation in Waverly hits close to home.

“Everyone has seen the devastation that has taken place in the Waverly area and it hits home here, the owners’ brother, actually his grandchild, is one of the victims that remains unfound,” said Joe Underwood.

Two-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow has not been seen since floodwaters hit and his grandfather and great uncle, who live in Southaven, couldn’t talk to us because they are in middle Tennessee searching for the toddler.

But Underwood works with both men.

He said Southaven RV and Marine is trying to load an 18-wheeler full of non-perishables to help the community where the tragedy happened.

“It is about coming together as a community and the folks in Memphis and North Mississippi are coming together to fill this tractor-trailer full of stuff even though they are two hours away they have folks that care,” Underwood said.

Underwood said he is in contact with the child’s family and they are still praying for a miracle.

Little Kellen has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by floodwaters at an apartment complex.

“They are searching as we speak and have been all this week, as of this morning, they have not located Chris Hickson’s grandson,” Underwood said.

Underwood said they will take the truck to Waverly on Friday and may attempt to load another.

