Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

riverbender.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday. The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who...

