Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Comcast vs. Charter Communications: Which Entertainment Stock is a Better Buy?

By Subhasree Kar
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entertainment industry is growing fast, with surging demand for digital entertainment content. Both Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) are well-established players in the industry and should both benefit from the industry’s growth. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comcast Corporation#Entertainment Stock#Stocknews#Cable Communications#Cable Networks#Broadcast Television#Filmed Entertainment#Ott#Cagr#Chtr#Viacomcbs Inc#Viac#Svod#European#Eps#Ebitda#Ev Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksKXLY

Better Buy: Amazon or Every Nasdaq Stock?

It’s a question every investor faces each time a portfolio’s idle cash is ready to be put to work. Is it smarter to seek safety in numbers and step into a broad market index fund like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which mirrors the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index? Or, can taking a swing on an individual stock be justified given that stock’s current price and risk/reward profile?
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy These 6 Undervalued Communication Services Stocks?

The communication services sector has stayed hot throughout a volatile year of trading in 2021. In fact, year-to-date, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) has a total return of 26.8% compared to a total return of 21.7% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). Assuming the outbreak...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom’s second-quarter numbers beat Wall Street’s estimates. Its third-quarter guidance sparked concerns of a post-pandemic slowdown. Zoom’s business continues to stabilize and evolve, but its stock is still expensive and will likely remain volatile. Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after...
Stocksinvesting.com

Domo vs. Teradata: Which Cloud Data Analytics Stock is a Better Buy?

Most companies in the cloud space are expected to continue benefiting from the growing demand for their solutions from almost every industry because of the ongoing digital transformation. Hence, we think cloud data analytics companies Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.San Diego, Calif.-based hybrid cloud analytics software provider Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. It offers primarily Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform. In comparison, Domo, Inc. (DOMO) in American Fork, Utah, operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects the CEO and frontline employees with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights to manage the business from smartphones.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon vs. Netflix: Which Is a Better Growth Stock to Buy?

Both companies' growth accelerated in 2020. Amazon's $1.6 trillion market capitalization is easier to justify than you might think. Analysts expect faster growth in earnings per share from Netflix. Two wildly successful companies are often discussed in the same breath, whether it's surrounding their tenured presence in the popular group...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Charter Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 22 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charter Communications. The company has an average price target of $800.91 with a high of $900.00 and a low of $675.00.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cineplex Stock vs. Air Canada Stock: Which Is a Better Buy Today?

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted tonnes of businesses for better or for worse. However, it has been the most unkind to businesses like Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and Air Canada (TSX:AC). Cineplex stock Cineplex’s last 12-month revenue is down 81%! With a ridiculous reduction in revenue, there’s no way its earnings could...
Marketsinvesting.com

Micron vs. Taiwan Semiconductor: Which Chip Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising demand for semiconductors by several industries, and investments made by governments and corporations to address the chip shortage, make the prospects bright for the semiconductor industry. As such, we think popular semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Micron (MU) are well-positioned to benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in Boise, Idaho, are two prominent players in the global semiconductor industry. TSM manufactures and markets integrated circuits and semiconductor products. It provides wafer manufacturing, wafer probing, assembly, and testing, mask production, and design services. MU, in comparison, manufactures and markets a portfolio of memory technologies for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages, and other system solutions.
StocksDaily Herald

Top Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 Entertainment Stocks For Your Watchlist

Are These The Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy Ahead Of September 2021?. Entertainment stocks could be back in focus as the Delta variant continues to cause concerns around the world. Lately, there have been some uncertainties in the sentiment of the stock market. Naturally, investors are worried about the impact of coronavirus affecting the business performance of their companies of interest. That said, certain industries such as the entertainment industry could well benefit from this. After all, more people staying indoors could lead them to continue seeking entertainment from home.
Marketsinvesting.com

Pixelworks vs. Lattice: Which Chip Stock is a Better Investment?

We are seeing the impact of the chip shortage as auto production is below full capacity with Toyota the latest company warning that production will be less than expected. While it poses a major challenge for many industries, it will benefit the semiconductor industry and lead to greater profits. Below, we provide a look at Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Lattice (OTC:LTTC) Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).According to industry insiders, the chip shortage is getting better but far from being solved. In fact, shortages are likely to persist until the end of next year.
Entrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in September

Although the stock market has been seemingly unstoppable in 2021 and continues to hit new all-time highs on a consistent basis, it’s worth noting that September is a seasonally weak month. There’s even a term known as “The September Effect”, which refers to this market anomaly of historically weak performance during the first month of fall. While the statistics don’t always hold true every year, investors should still keep an eye on their risk levels should we see a market pullback this month.
StocksEntrepreneur

6 Penny Stocks To Buy According To Analysts, Targets Up To 322%

There are plenty of different ways to find penny stocks to buy today. You could pile on the social sentiment trend to identify the next round of Reddit stocks to watch. You could also look into other catalysts like low float stocks to buy. Some traders, however, like to do more than follow the crowd.
Softwareinvesting.com

Vimeo vs. Brightcove: Which Video Software Stock is a Better Buy?

The video software market has grown substantially over the past few years due to the integration of advanced technologies. With demand remaining steady due to the continuing remote lifestyle, video software companies Vimeo , Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) are expected to benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Keep reading to find out.Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) in New York City operates as a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video worldwide. Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) in Boston provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship products include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Which carrier is better for you?

When it comes to choosing a new phone carrier for your wireless service, the number of choices can be overwhelming. Major carriers now compete with a host of MVNOs, all vying for your attention. If you've been doing your research, you've likely come across a comparison of Verizon vs. Mint Mobile.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Equinix Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Equinix. The company has an average price target of $899.47 with a high of $942.00 and a low of $850.00.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, JD.com and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Best Buy — The electronics retailer's shares popped more than 8% after the company issued better-than-expected quarterly results. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.85 on revenue of $11.49 billion, according to Refinitiv. Same-store sales rose 19.6%, topping estimates of 18.1%.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Trending Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Retail Stocks To Know

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2021. After a stellar week for the retail industry, retail stocks could be among the most trending stocks today within the stock market. This seems to be the case even as Delta fears continue to linger over the current reopening trade. Evidently, some of the biggest names in the sector reported solid figures across the board. Just last week, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) beat its earnings expectations while Target (NYSE: TGT) had a blowout quarter. If anything, some would argue that these retail giants among others would be factors contributing to the current strength of the broader stock market now.
Financial ReportsFXStreet.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC aims for forty as stock surges

AMC stock pops over 20% on Tuesday to above $40. Nice long call from our author this morning before the open. Meme stocks roar back on Monday and Tuesday. Update after the close: AMC roared ahead by over 20% on Tuesday to clsoe above $40 and breakout of it month long range. FXStreet called this morning for a move to break the August high and $40 which would then see a surge higher. Well 20% ticks all those boxes and marks a return to form for the meme stock king.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Surging Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading sharply higher Tuesday on above-average afternoon trading volume amid a resurgence among momentum-driven retail stock names. AMC Entertainment became popular after retail traders on r/wallstreetbets squeezed GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) higher at the beginning of the year. At last check Tuesday, GameStop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy