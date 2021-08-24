Cancel
‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 3: How to watch, time, channel, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Plath’s return to TLC this week as the third season of “Welcome to Plathville” kicks off on TLC on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Philo and Sling. The series is based on a family...

