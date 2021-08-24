Cancel
MLB

Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

By JANIE McCAULEY
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manager Scott Servais saved the run differential talk for another day, preferring to reference Seattle's “fun differential.”. His Mariners are winning in a variety of ways and finding a nice groove at the right time. Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen stayed solid...

