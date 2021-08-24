Woman carjacked at Highlands gas station in broad daylight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been three carjackings in Louisville in the last three days, two of which appear to be connected. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said a man was sitting in the parking lot of a busy Springhurst shopping center around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by two armed men. Investigators said one masked suspect stole his car while the other left in a black Dodge Challenger.