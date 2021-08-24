Cancel
Astros' Pedro Baez: Placed on IL with shoulder soreness

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Baez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with shoulder soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Baez made his season debut Aug.10 after being sidelined for the entire season with a shoulder injury. He's allowed just one run across 4.1 innings since returning, but his move back to the IL doesn't come as a surprise given that he experienced down velocity numbers in recent outings. The transaction is retroactive to Sunday, so Baez will be eligble to come off the injured list Sep. 1, though it's possible he'll need more time to recover. Bryan Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his roster spot.

