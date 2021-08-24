Woman gets wrong drink at Starbucks — then is injured returning it, Texas lawsuit says
A Starbucks customer is suing the national coffee chain after she says a drink mix-up in a Texas drive-thru led to her first- and second-degree burns. Mary Simms is seeking up to $75,000 in a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court. She filed the suit in hopes of recovering financial damages for injuries received during an April 14 drive-thru incident at a Starbucks in Tomball, Texas, just outside Houston.www.thestate.com
