Weekend gun violence in Chicago claimed the lives of six people and wounded at least 50 others, including a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds. The weekend’s youngest victims — 14, 15 and 15 — were shot about a mile apart from each other in separate attacks on the West Side, in the Harrison police district where shootings are up about 3% from this time a year ago, according to police statistics.