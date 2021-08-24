Cancel
MLB

Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting against lefty

 6 days ago

Grisham is not starting Tuesday against the Dodgers and left-hander Julio Urias. Grisham has just two hits in his last 14 at-bats, and he'll now take a seat with Los Angeles sending a lefty to the mound. Fernando Tatis will start in center field as Wil Myers mans right field Tuesday.

