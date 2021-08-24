Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting against lefty

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Manager Alex Cora will keep the lefty-hitting Schwarber on the bench for the series finale with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Yankees. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 13, Schwarber has made each of his first four starts with Boston as a designated hitter, going 4-for-11 with two doubles, three walks and three runs. Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Cora suggested Tuesday that Schwarber would be cleared to make a start in the outfield during this weekend's series with Texas, and the 28-year-old is expected to be exposed to first base as well during the final five weeks of the season.