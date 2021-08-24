Cancel
Padres' Miguel Diaz: Sent to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Diaz has been with the major-league club since late July and posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings during that stretch. He could rejoin the Friars down the stretch when bullpen help is required.

