Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Injured during Tuesday's practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

McKenzie suffered a shoulder injury during Tuesday's practice and will have an MRI to determine the severity, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. McKenzie had been sitting pretty to secure the No. 5 receiver spot, so the injury could complicate things for the Bills. If it is something that sidelines the veteran, the team would also need to move down the list to find a return man as well, as McKenzie had been deemed the team's top guy to return kicks.

www.cbssports.com

