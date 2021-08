Hamler (illness) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. Hamler participated in pregame warmups, though ultimately he did not play. That was the expected outcome, and he has now been sidelined with a non-COVID-related illness since Aug. 24. For now, the issue doesn't appear likely to threaten Hamler's availability for Week 1 against the Giants. Assuming he is able to suit up, he's likely to serve as the team's third receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.