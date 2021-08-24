Cancel
Broncos' Noah Fant: Nursing leg issue

Fant didn't participate at Tuesday's practice due to a leg injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, though coach Vic Fangio indicated it isn't believed to be a serious concern. Fant seemingly picked up the injury during last Saturday's preseason matchup with the Seahawks, when he wasn't targeted in 21 offensive snaps. Even if the 23-year-old makes a quick return to practice, he may not see much, if any, action during Saturday's preseason finale versus the Rams.

