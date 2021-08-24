Broncos' Noah Fant: Nursing leg issue

Noah Fant entered the NFL as one of the most athletically gifted tight end prospects of the last decade -- specifically from a size, speed and explosiveness standpoint. Up until this point, his career has followed the Evan Engram trajectory -- albeit on a smaller sample size. Like Engram, while Fant has flashed big-time Fantasy upside at times, he has lacked the consistency necessary to stand out. A new and hopefully improved quarterback situation -- whether that be via Drew Lock's progression or Teddy Bridgewater's arrival -- could bode well for Fant's potential breakout.