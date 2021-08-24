Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Overweight Americans should have earlier diabetes screening

By LINDSEY TANNER, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to updated national guidelines published Tuesday. The new advice stems from rising rates of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early treatment. Three out of four U.S. adults is overweight or obese, which increases their chances for developing diabetes.

