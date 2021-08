With the FDA giving "full approval" of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this past week, the door is now open for more places to mandate vaccines. "If you're a business, a nonprofit, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full and final FDA approval before you put vaccination requirements in place, now is the time," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said at this week's briefing. "You have the power to protect your communities and help end the pandemic through vaccination requirements." "Do what I did last month: Require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements," President Joe Biden said Monday.