With cases in Florida surging, DeSantis and Biden square off over coronavirus response

By Dan Merica, CNN
 6 days ago

CNN — President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have found their chosen rhetorical rivals in the fight against the coronavirus: each other. And neither seems eager to back down anytime soon. The recent uptick in direct rhetoric between the Biden White House and the Republican governor with unbridled...

Florida StateWashington Post

Ron DeSantis probably won’t be hurt by Florida’s covid surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again receiving national media scrutiny as his state’s covid-19 cases and hospitalizations soar to record levels. That is as likely to help him politically as it is to hurt him. How could this be? That Florida is one of the nation’s pandemic hot spots surely...
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
Florida StateMiami Herald

As Florida suffers with another dreadful COVID surge, DeSantis focuses on reelection | Opinion

There are two dates at the top of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ head: June 17, 2022, and Aug. 23, 2022. These are, respectively, the filing deadline for Florida statewide office and the statewide primary election next year. The chaos that DeSantis is unleashing on the state revolves around ensuring that he doesn’t allow anyone to get to his political right on any issue and close off the potential of a bruising and potentially losing reelection bid next year.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis Demands Biden-Harris Admin Cease Resettlement Of Illegal Aliens In Florida

Today, Governor DeSantis demanded that the Biden-Harris administration cease any further resettlement in Florida of the large number of illegal aliens apprehended at the southwest border. These individuals who entered the country illegally have no lawful status under federal immigration law, and the federal government should not facilitate their resettlement...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden looks to pivot after month from hell

RECORDING HISTORY — The AP marks the end of the war with the type of lede you don’t often see from the no-frills newswire: “The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.”
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Florida Judge Questions State Over DeSantis’ Controversial Protest Law

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A federal judge tangled Monday with lawyers for the state over a controversial law, one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top legislative priorities, that enhances penalties and creates new crimes in protests that turn violent. The Dream Defenders, the Florida State Conference of the NAACP and other organizations...
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Says Biden Should Follow Florida’s Lead on COVID

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, said that President Joe Biden had failed to “end COVID,” whereas his state was experiencing “great success” in treating patients. “You know, he said he was going to end COVID. He hasn’t done that. We are the first state to start the treatment centers for monoclonal antibodies. We're having great success with that. That should have been a bigger plan, a bigger part of this whole response throughout the country from the beginning. At the end of the day, he is trying to find a way to distract from the failures of his presidency,” DeSantis said. What DeSantis did not mention, however, was that Florida hospitals have operated at full capacity for weeks now, buckling under a crush of new coronavirus cases despite the availability of vaccines. Funeral homes across the state have told local TV stations that they are full to the ceiling with the bodies of COVID-19 victims. The governor has refused to implement mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus and even barred schools and government agencies from requiring face masks or vaccines.
mynews13.com

Expert sounds alarm over Central Florida's current surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases

As the debate over mask mandates in schools wages online and in courtrooms, more COVID-19 cases in schools continue to be identified across Central Florida, raising concerns among medical leaders and others in the community. What You Need To Know. Pediatric specialist: Children's COVID cases to keep climbing until masks...
EducationThe Independent

Lincoln Project ad attacks DeSantis over Covid school surge

A new ad from The Lincoln Project attacks Governor Ron DeSantis for failing to stop COVID-19’s spread in schools. The television ad, titled “Pro-Life,” juxtaposes the Governor sharing his anti-lockdown politics with the surge in coronavirus infections. Headlines on-screen note the increasing number of child infections. DeSantis has been at...

