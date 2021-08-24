Watching the Paralympic Parade of Nations in Primetime? Here's When Each Team Arrives

The Tokyo Paralympics kicked off in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, but if you missed the festivities, you still have one more opportunity to watch this year's opening ceremony. For the first time ever, the Paralympics will be aired in primetime, starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET, when NBCSN will replay coverage of the opening ceremony. (Remember, Japan is 13 hours ahead of the East Coast, so events that air in primetime are often repackaged for American viewers.) Like in Paralympics past, the opening ceremony in Tokyo begins with a powerful performance, followed by the Parade of Nations made up of 163 delegations, who enter the stadium behind their country's flag.