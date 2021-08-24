Facing a state mandate, Laguna Beach mulls housing at dog park, school bus yard

A Laguna Beach housing committee collaborating with city staffers has crafted a plan that could add as many as 176 affordable rental units on three sites in Laguna Canyon. In addition to other Orange County cities, state housing officials are requiring Laguna Beach to plan for 394 additional residential units, including at least 198 units set aside for low- or very-low-income residents over the next eight years. Given the high cost of real estate, the Housing & Human Services Committee has zeroed in on land owned by the city and Laguna Beach Unified School District to help lower the construction cost for nonprofit builders.