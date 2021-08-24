Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laguna Beach, CA

Facing a state mandate, Laguna Beach mulls housing at dog park, school bus yard

By Daniel Langhorne
lagunabeachindy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Laguna Beach housing committee collaborating with city staffers has crafted a plan that could add as many as 176 affordable rental units on three sites in Laguna Canyon. In addition to other Orange County cities, state housing officials are requiring Laguna Beach to plan for 394 additional residential units, including at least 198 units set aside for low- or very-low-income residents over the next eight years. Given the high cost of real estate, the Housing & Human Services Committee has zeroed in on land owned by the city and Laguna Beach Unified School District to help lower the construction cost for nonprofit builders.

www.lagunabeachindy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Senior Housing#The Planning Commission#The City Council#Housing Element#The California Dept#The Laguna Food Pantry#The Public Works Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy