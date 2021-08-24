Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neo-Nazi who led effort to threaten journalists gets 3 years

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after apologizing for what he did and saying he's a changed man.

Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.”

“The defendant wanted the victims to feel unsafe in their own homes,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Shea, 25, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Seattle to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge that carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity, which carries up to 10. Prosecutors sought a term of more than four years.

In a letter to Judge John C. Coughenour, Shea apologized, saying, “I cannot put into words the guilt that I feel about this fear and pain that I caused.”

Shea wrote that he was homeless, struggling with addiction and dealing with a friend's death when he began researching neo-Nazism. He said he has befriended detainees of other races while in custody and he now understands that journalists play a crucial role in holding institutions and individuals to account.

“The only reason I disliked the media was because I was partaking in things I didn't want to be known to the public, because on some level I knew the things I was involved in were wrong,” he wrote.

Motivated by negative news coverage of the Atomwaffen Division, Shea made clear in a November 2019 group chat that the point of the plot was to intimidate journalists and others.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Shea mailed the threatening fliers to two people associated with the Anti-Defamation League, which opposes anti-Semitism, and to a news reporter who had covered Atomwaffen. Conspirators in Arizona and Florida delivered or attempted to deliver the fliers to targets there, as well.

The other defendant accused of leading the plot, Kaleb Cole, has pleaded not guilty and is due to face trial in September. Seattle police seized Cole’s guns in 2019 under an “extreme risk protection order” that suggested he was planning a race war.

More than a dozen people linked to Atomwaffen or an offshoot called Feuerkrieg Division have been charged with crimes in federal court since the group’s formation in 2016.

Atomwaffen has been linked to several killings, including the May 2017 shooting deaths of two men at an apartment in Tampa, Florida, and the January 2018 killing of a University of Pennsylvania student in California.

Two other members of the flier conspiracy have been sentenced after pleading guilty: Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Arizona, who affixed one of the posters on the bedroom window of a Jewish journalist; and Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, 21, of Spring Hill, Florida, who attempted to deliver a flier but left it at the wrong address.

Garza was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Parker-Dipeppe, who was severely abused by his father and stepfather and hid his transgender identity from his co-conspirators, received no prison time — a judge found that he had suffered enough.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swastika#Nazis#District Court#Neo Nazism#The Atomwaffen Division#Feuerkrieg Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetythewestsidegazette.com

Murder Plot Reveals a Deadly Mix: White Supremacists and Law Enforcement

Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia. The FBI recently unearthed a deadly secret: top Ku Klux Klan members work in America’s prisons, holding unlimited power over inmates, including recent revelations in Florida where authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Black prisoner. “I have long asked (Florida...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

FBI Bankrolled Publisher of Occult Neo-Nazi Books, Feds Claim

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has paid a man involved in a publishing house specializing in occult neo-Nazi books more than $100,000 since 2003, according to court filings. The publishing house is Martinet Press, fine purveyors of Atomwaffen Division-approved books such as Iron Gates and Liber 333. The former is...
Lawprescottenews.com

Leader of ‘Atomwaffen’ Conspiracy Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Threatening Journalists and Advocates

Cameron Shea, 25, a leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was sentenced today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington to three years in prison for federal conspiracy and hate crime charges for threatening journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said, “This conduct cannot be tolerated. This kind of conduct has consequences…It is so serious that it requires a serious sentence.”
Columbia, SCNew York Post

FBI funded neo-Nazi book publisher, court docs reveal

A man with close ties to white supremacist organizations has received more than $100,000 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as an informant, court documents have revealed. Joshua Caleb Sutter, of Columbia, SC, has worked with the FBI since 2003, according to records obtained by investigative journalist Ali Winston. Records...
Los Angeles, CANew York Post

Members of MS-13 subset charged in brutal Los Angeles murders

Nine additional MS-13 gang members have been charged in a spate of killings in California, including five victims who were hacked to death in the Los Angeles National Forest. Federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment on Tuesday bringing the total number of defendants named to 31 after four more arrests were made this week in the case that has focused on the gang’s more extreme “Fulton clique” subset, according to the Department of Justice.
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Camp Lejeune Marines with ties to neo-Nazi group charged in conspiracy case

Three men who were charged last October for illegally manufacturing weapons were back in court on Friday, this time for allegedly targetting an energy facility. Paul James Kryscuk, 35, Liam Collins, 21, Jordan Duncan, 26 are charged with conspiracy to damage the property of an energy facility in the United States. A fourth man, 22-year-old Joseph Maurino was also charged.
Santa Barbara, CANBC San Diego

Federal Complaint Reveals Gruesome Details of Children's Killing in Rosarito, Mexico, Father Expected in Court Wednesday

Warning: graphic content; this article may be disturbing to some. Discretion is advised. A Santa Barbara man took his two toddler children to Rosarito, Mexico, where he shot a fishing spear into their chests and left them to die on a ranch 35 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Trump supporter jailed after shooting car of Black girls after Iowa rally

A Trump supporter has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after attending a rally for then-President Donald Trump. The Associated Press reports that Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting from his actions. The shooting took place on 6 December near Des Moines, Iowa, and injured one of the girls in the car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy