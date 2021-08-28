Tokyo 2020 Paralympics LIVE: Neil and Lora Fachie claim gold in world-record fashion

Neil and Lora Fachie led a stunning morning for Great Britain on day four of the Tokyo Paralympics as the husband and wife cyclists each claimed Paralympic gold in world-record fashion.

Scottish rider Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham finished just ahead of compatriot James Ball in the men’s B 1000m time trial, taking top spot with a time of 58.038 seconds.

Liverpool-born Lora then followed in her husband’s footsteps as she and partner Corrine Hall defeated Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy in the final of the women’s B 3000m individual pursuit in a time of 3:19.560.

That was not the end for Great Britain’s gold rush at the Izu Velodrome as Kadeena Cox Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy eclipsed China to win the mixed C1-5 team sprint.

They crossed the line in 47.579 secs, just over a tenth of a second ahead of the Chinese team, with Spain taking bronze.

In addition to the trio of GB golds and silver for Ball, there was also a bronze for Sophie Unwin, who clinched third place behind Lora Fachie and Dunlevy in a time of 3:23.446.

Elsewhere, table tennis player Paul Karabardak and powerlifter Micky Yule each won bronze.

