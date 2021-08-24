Cancel
The Associated Press

Titans’ COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

By TERESA M. WALKER
Posted by 
 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four, and coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he received a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice.

Vrabel remains in quarantine at his home, having missed practices Monday and Tuesday while taking part in meetings via Zoom. He started by sending the franchise’s sympathy and concerns to the people in Waverly, Tennessee, where flash flooding killed at least 18 last Saturday.

“I have COVID with almost non-existent symptoms right now, and they’ve lost family members, they’ve lost homes,” Vrabel said. “I want to thank the first responders, and I’m almost embarrassed when I spoke to you the last time I failed to mention that.”

Vrabel told reporters Sunday he had tested positive and was in quarantine with a sore throat and a bit of an earache.

That came a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-3 in Florida on Saturday night. Bucs kicker Ryan Succop was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Succop went to dinner with some of his former teammates.

The Titans wore masks coming out of the team facility Tuesday with a staffer handing out masks to players on their way back inside after practice. Linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining defensive lineman Anthony Rush who went on the list Monday.

Vrabel said the Titans are communicating with the NFL and Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer. Vrabel also said everyone got another rapid test, regardless of vaccination status, and are being socially distant at meetings.

“Just really be proactive just here for the next couple of days just so that we can make sure that whatever it is that is happening gets taken care of,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said team doctor John Williams recommended he receive the antibody infusion. As of Tuesday afternoon, Vrabel said he had almost no symptoms. Asked if any other coaches are in quarantine, Vrabel said only that the Titans would list everyone as required by the NFL.

“I feel fine, I feel great,” Vrabel said. “Ready to get back to work. Hopefully, I can get to a negative test here in 48 hours. If not, we’ll continue on this path that we are right now.”

The Titans (2-0) host Chicago (1-1) in the preseason finale Saturday night. Vrabel said they have time before kickoff to decide who runs things if he remains in quarantine.

“All I can say is I’m hopeful,” Vrabel said. “Until I have two negative tests, I’ll stay here and continue to miss the hell out of the football team.”

NOTES: Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones did his most in three weeks Tuesday, taking part in team drills run at a slower pace. ... The Titans also waived CB Kevin Peterson.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

