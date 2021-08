GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A key player in a stock fraud scheme that cheated about 12,000 investors out of $19 million has died in a car crash on I-95 in Greenwich. Christian Meissenn, 49, of Suffield was convicted in 2018 of conspiring with others to defraud investors, many of them retirees, through a stock “pump and dump” scheme that ran from 2009 until 2016.