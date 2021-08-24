Darius Stills Waived by Raiders

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders waived undrafted free agent Darius Stills to bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster after making his debut with the Raiders in the second preseason game of the year.

Stills is listed as a waived/injury meaning, the other teams can claim him before coming back to the Raiders, where they can reach an injury settlement or place him on injured reserve.

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie out of West Virginia finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

