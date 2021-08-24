Cyanobacteria in Stillhouse Hollow Lake kills local pet

A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Horace Lake, appearing as blue-green specks and clouds throughout the water. The cyanobacteria are concentrating in isolated coves and along shorelines. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) sampled the beach on August 26. Cyanobacteria cell counts were 63,000 cells/ml of cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum). While the beach area at Chase Park appears clear, cyanobacteria are present. However, conditions can rapidly change and several reports and photos revealed worsened conditions at other locations across the lake. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. Due to the various reports and photo evidence of the ranging conditions, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.
