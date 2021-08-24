Cancel
Cyanobacteria in Stillhouse Hollow Lake kills local pet

By Malley Jones
fox44news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELL COUNTY, Texas – A local woman is mourning the death of her dog after a trip to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Dog owner Lauren Birdwell went to Chalk Ride Falls Park with her dog Autumn on Saturday morning. Autumn played in the water and drank it. As she got out of the water, Autumn started acting funny.

