'A very explosive dude': How LSU transfer Tre Bradford can bolster OU's depth at running back

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN — OU’s depth at running back has reportedly taken a hit. Marcus Major, the redshirt sophomore from Millwood — who figured to get carries behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray — will miss the season due to academic issues, SoonerScoop.com reported on Tuesday. The loss of Major would leave...

