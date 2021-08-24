'A very explosive dude': How LSU transfer Tre Bradford can bolster OU's depth at running back

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wanted this decision to be a difficult one. More so, he wanted junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card to compete so ferociously that a choice couldn’t be made until preseason had almost wrapped up. Mission accomplished. On Saturday, multiple reports stated Sarkisian had settled on Card as No. 21 Texas’ starting quarterback in Week 1. A source confirmed Card will start against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, though Thompson could also cycle in for some drives throughout the game. During his last full season as a starter in 2018, Card led Lake Travis to the state semifinals while throwing for 3,543 yards and 50 touchdowns with just four interceptions while ranking second on the team with 619 rushing yards and nine scores. It will be interesting to see how much of a leash Sarkisian grants Card, the first-time starter who’s thrown three passes at the collegiate level, given he’s already contemplating playing multiple quarterbacks in the Longhorns’ season opener.