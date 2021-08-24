Why Celtic-linked defender could be a very important signing

It goes without saying that Celtic have been very active in the summer transfer window, bringing in a number of players and strengthening the Hoops’ squad significantly. The results have been visible on the pitch recently. The club have won six games on the trot while playing some outstanding football which has seen them outscore their opponents 24 to 4 over these six games. That is an incredible record, especially when you consider that not too long ago, it was looking like the club could struggle for form this season as well.