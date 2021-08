Spotty showers and thunderstorms once again dotted the landscape Monday. Most of this activity will fade heading into the overnight. Tuesday starts with some clouds but will give way to sun and a few clouds by late morning. Rain chances look lower Tuesday for Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The best chance for showers and storms will be north and east of Springfield, mainly north of a Bolivar to West Plains line. This is where the leftovers of a storm complex may be able to trigger some showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will still be around too.