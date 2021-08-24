Brevard County teachers union seeking changes in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Federation of Teachers on Tuesday called for an immediate suspension of what it’s labeled high-risk activities, and is asking Brevard Public Schools to implement more mitigation strategies.

“Schools are still holding in-person open houses when (they) could be held virtually,” said Vanessa Skipper, vice president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers. “We had to fight for virtual options for faculty meetings. Any instance where a virtual option could be substituted in lieu of mass gatherings, we’re asking for that to happen immediately.”

The federation is also asking for:

A review of classroom arrangements to maximize the amount of space between students.

A rework of lunch schedules to provide 6 feet of social distance.

Fewer class changes.

Increased access to testing and vaccinations.

A temporary mask mandate for students and staff until Brevard County sees lower transmission rates.

Face masks are optional at Brevard Public Schools. The district recently set up a COVID-19 testing site for students of Madison Middle School, Astronaut High School, Mims Elementary, Oak Park Elementary and Pinewood Elementary Schools.

Two more testing locations are set to open on Wednesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group