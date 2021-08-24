Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The Galveston Island State Park Trail In Texas Takes You From The Bay To The Beach And Back

By Katie Lawrence
Posted by 
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 6 days ago

Everyone needs a break from the daily grind sometimes, and getting out in nature is one of the best ways to reconnect with what’s really important in life. Tucked away on the sparsely populated west side of Galveston Island, you’ll find Galveston Island State Park, a waterfront oasis boasting several hiking trails where you’re unlikely to encounter a single soul. Among our favorites is the Galveston Island State Park Trail, which features both beach and bayside views and an observation tower that lets you take it all in.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJXAq_0bboRejy00
Spanning just 2.2 miles, the Galveston Island State Park Trail is a short and easy hike suitable for all skill levels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAxLS_0bboRejy00
As you trek ever deeper into the marshy landscape, you'll feel as if you've left the city and entered a whole new world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5m7T_0bboRejy00
The trail cuts straight through a tall grassland terrain that seems to extend for miles in all directions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hq59a_0bboRejy00
If you do encounter anyone on the hike, it will probably be on the beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrkYn_0bboRejy00
Eventually, you'll come upon an observation tower to admire the scenery from a higher elevation.

You can practically see to the ends of the earth from this vantage point, and it's an incredible feeling indeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFQaD_0bboRejy00
So if you love relative solitude and being near the water, the Galveston Island State Park Trail deserves a top spot on your outdoor adventure bucket list.

To learn more about the hike, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever embarked on the Galveston Island State Park Trail? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below! Don’t forget to check out our previous article for another waterfront hike in Texas sure to help you find your inner peace.

Address: Galveston Island State Park, 14901 FM3005, Galveston, TX 77554, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Texas

Only In Texas

1K+
Followers
492
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Texas is for people who LOVE the Lone Star State. We publish one Texas article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Earth, TX
City
Bayside, TX
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#West Side#Alltrails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Texas’ Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Nearly 200 Glorious Campsites

The beach isn’t the only place where you can camp right by the water. Inks Lake State Park is a little-known destination deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, boasting nearly 200 campsites within its rugged, otherworldly landscape. It’s truly one of our state’s best-kept camping secrets, and you’ll never forget your stay. […] The post Texas’ Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Nearly 200 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Texas

The World’s Steepest Dive Roller Coaster Is Set To Open At Six Flags Fiesta Texas In 2022

Calling all adrenaline junkies! If you thrive on the palm-sweating, heart-pounding feeling that only high-speed thrill rides can evoke, you’ll definitely want to check out this new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2022. Set to open next summer, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the steepest dive roller coaster in the entire world. Are you brave enough to give it a whirl?
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At This Enchanting Forest House In Texas

We’re all guilty of wanting to escape reality and jump into a fairytale sometimes, and you can do just that at this whimsical Airbnb in Texas. Nestled in the middle of the woods near Lake Austin, the Bloomhouse is a secluded getaway that looks like something straight out of a storybook. From the seashell-inspired fireplace […] The post Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At This Enchanting Forest House In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Texas

Considering the brutal conditions that almost the entire state of Texas had to endure just over six months ago, many of us aren’t necessarily excited about the upcoming winter – and, according to the Farmers Almanac, there’s ample reason to be apprehensive. Well below-average temperatures are predicted for winter 2021-2022 in the central and south-central […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Railway Heights Market Is A New Food Hall In Texas With 25,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops

When the family can’t agree on where to eat for dinner, skip the hours of bouncing ideas back and forth and go someplace that has it all. You’ll find exactly that at Railway Heights Market, a new food hall in Houston with over 25,000 square feet of restaurants and shops. Cuisine from all over the […] The post Railway Heights Market Is A New Food Hall In Texas With 25,000 Square Feet Of Restaurants And Shops appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Texas

Splashway Waterpark & Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Texas Campgrounds

Campgrounds and waterparks go together like peanut butter and jelly – after all, nothing beats splashing around underneath the summer sun by day, then gathering ’round the campfire to roast s’mores and tell scary stories once night falls. Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds in Sheridan is the best of both worlds, offering tent and RV sites […] The post Splashway Waterpark & Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Texas Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

The Best Kayaking Lake In Texas Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Each time we discover a new hidden gem in Texas, we swear up and down it’ll be the last one – and then, like magic, another comes out of the woodwork. Tyler State Park, nestled deep in the Piney Woods of the northeastern part of the state, is one such destination, with the most gorgeous spring-fed lake you’ve ever seen. The water is clear as glass and silky smooth, making it ideal for kayaking.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Texas Very Soon

Out of all of the outdoor activities in Texas, we have one that is unlike any other. The world’s largest bounce house in Texas is back for another year of high-flying, back-flipping fun, and you do not want to miss out. Big Bounce America is rolling out the big ones this year, and this bounce […] The post The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Texas Very Soon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

One Of The Most Delightful Beach Towns In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

Galveston and South Padre Island are arguably the most famous beach towns in Texas, but as much as we love them, they don’t deserve to hog the spotlight. Much lesser-known, yet equally worthy of visiting, Port Aransas is an unspoiled island community that earned a spot on Travel + Leisure‘s list of the 17 best […] The post One Of The Most Delightful Beach Towns In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

15 Reasons Living In Texas Is The Best – And Everyone Should Move Here

More people move to Texas than any other state in the country, and I mean, why wouldn’t they?? Between our awe-inspiring and magical nature spots to the incredibly low cost of living, plus the friendliest people in the universe, we don’t know why you wouldn’t want to move to Texas immediately! If you have a […] The post 15 Reasons Living In Texas Is The Best – And Everyone Should Move Here appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

12 Things We Love That Were Invented In Texas

It’s no surprise that most of the things invented in Texas relate to food in some way, shape, or form, right? As Texans, we love our food, and we aren’t ashamed of that. But, there are still a few other interesting things about Texas in this list that you might not have known. Take a […] The post 12 Things We Love That Were Invented In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Take This Unforgettable Road Trip To Experience Some Of Texas’ Most Impressive Caves And Waterfalls

The Lone Star State is full of mesmerizing natural wonders, both aboveground and beneath the surface. We’ve put together a road trip that features the best of both worlds, stopping at some of the most awe-inspiring caves and waterfalls Texas has to offer. Click here for the Google Map that will help you navigate from […] The post Take This Unforgettable Road Trip To Experience Some Of Texas’ Most Impressive Caves And Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

11 Incredible Trips In Texas That Will Change Your Life

No need to pay for expensive plane tickets out of the country when there’s still so much left to explore in Texas! Whether you’re new here or you were born and raised in the Lone Star State, at least one of these 11 amazing day trips in Texas is perfect for you. Have you taken […] The post 11 Incredible Trips In Texas That Will Change Your Life appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

The 10 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Texas

If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely wondered, “what are the best day trips near me in Texas?” Fortunately, we’ve done the research and have pinpointed some of the best attractions in the Lone Star State. Of course, not all of us have the luxury of being able to take a week or more off […] The post The 10 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Texas

If you live in East Texas and you’ve wondered, “what are some incredible day trips near me in Texas?” then you’re in luck! Today’s destination is one of the most fascinating in the Lone Star State, and it’s also one of the most underrated. The Pineywoods definitely don’t get enough attention compared to the Hill […] The post The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Texas

Tacos are one of the main food groups here in Texas, and this October, you can take your taste buds to a fiesta of epic proportions in Corpus Christi. On Saturday, October 9, the Corpus Christi Taco & Margarita Festival will descend on the American Bank Center, bringing with it a bevy of mouthwatering tacos, refreshing margaritas, and fun activities for the whole family.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Texas

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Texas Spots

If you’re in search of new activities to spice up your summer, look no further. The following seven hidden gems in Texas each offer something a little different, from turquoise swimming holes where you can learn how to scuba dive to off-the-beaten-path state parks. You have to check these spots off your bucket list before […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Texas Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Texas Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Visit any small town in Texas, and you can pretty much guarantee the local hangout spot is a general store. Such has been tradition for hundreds of years, and we don’t anticipate things changing much any time soon. In Center Point, a tiny town of just over 4,000, the Camp Verde General Store is where all the action happens. With a full-service restaurant and all sorts of items for any need, want, and occasion, this easygoing outpost has been the heart and soul of the community since 1857.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway Just Might Have The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Texas

On a camping trip, is there anything better than unzipping your tent in the morning and being met with the most beautiful scenery you could ever imagine? That’s par for the course at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Quitaque, where nearly all the campsites are set against a background of towering red bluffs […] The post Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway Just Might Have The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy