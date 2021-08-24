Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fantasia 2021 Interview: Director and FX Legend Phil Tippett on the 30-Year Journey of Making MAD GOD

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasily one of the most strikingly bold films of this year’s Fantasia Film Festival, Phil Tippett’s Mad God feels like a journey into a realm filled with death and destruction, brimming with haunting visuals unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. And for those who may not know, Tippett is one of the greatest creative minds to have ever worked in Hollywood, lending his talents to a variety of projects including the original Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park, RoboCop, Dragonslayer, Willow, Howard the Duck, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and so many more.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Tippett
Person
Ray Harryhausen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Fx#Willow Howard The Duck#Uc Irvine#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesPolygon

The new Candyman was modernized for the wrong audience

Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, the repetitive, superficial fourth entry in the horror franchise, is set in Chicago, the same city where Bernard Rose’s original 1992 version of Candyman began the saga by exploring the connection between mythology, urban legends, and anti-Black violence. Those themes haven’t abated since Rose’s film hit theaters — they’ve only intensified. But the new version muddles them, with flat social commentary, and even flatter horror thrills.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: King Knight is a Superficial Hero’s Journey

Richard Bates Jr.’s King Knight has an approximation of many things: humor, story, idiosyncrasy, character depth and likeability, production design, dialogue, cinematography, the concepts of witchcraft and self-actualization, and a basic sense of stakes or danger. Its half-formed regard for narrative and form are the haphazard basis of the director’s fifth feature, a superficial take on a hero’s journey that comes off like an unfinished script—an almost-film.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: The Terrifying Tech of #BLUE_WHALE

Anna Zaytseva's heart-pounding teen slasher #Blue_Whale just had its world at Fantasia 2021, and WOW. I don't really know who she is yet, but I already hope to see more from her after watching this debut. There's not an ounce of fat on this film, and by that I mean...
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Niamh Algar Impresses In Prano Bailey-Bond’s Hallucinogenic Horror CENSOR

Prano Bailey-Bond makes a powerful cinematic statement with her feature length directorial debut, Censor. This 1980s-set horror is a lyrical piece of nightmare poetry, one which draws you into its dark and hallucinogenic heart. At the centre of it is Niamh Algar’s mesmerising performance as the UK film censor whose line between fantasy and reality becomes blurred when she sees a film which echoes a painful moment from her past.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: A HISTORY OF FOLK HORROR: A Spooky, Gargantuan Marvel of Genre Analysis [Fantasia 2021]

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror Review. Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Kier-La Janisse, featuring Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer, Piers Haggard, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Alice Lowe, Mattie Do, Jeremy Dyson, Robert Eggers, Katrin Gebbe, and Ian Ogilvy.
MoviesFilm Threat

Danny. Legend. God.

Chronicling the misadventures of a coked-up mobster, Danny. Legend. God. is a mockumentary on the bombastic life of corrupt city councilman Danny (Dimo Alexiev). Only hubris and excess proceed him as Danny leads the camera crew through the streets of his city. Threatening local bankers and mentoring his godson in the ways of crime is all-in-a-days work as the story spirals into the eccentric mind of this madman. Writer and director Yavor Petkov puts Alexiev front and center in this Borat-inspired satire on mob films and public service alike.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Thriller Movies Favored By The Safdie Brothers

6. Mulholland Drive (2001) To talk about David Lynch’s masterpiece is to forego of any hope of labelling under any conventional genre. Not even the best synopsis can pay justice to the unique experience of watching it for yourself and going too much into details is a sure way of spoiling the fun and mysticism of the first watch. Broadly put, Mulholland Drive follows a delusional young actress detached from reality who is led astray by the promises of perpetual opportunity in Hollywood. Most of the disruptive narrative works by the laws of the subconscious, where the main character’s fears, desires and guilts are symbolized through her personal, dreamlike copping mechanism.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Heaven's Gate': Why the Western Epic Flopped HARD

Throughout the 20th century, our image of the American cowboy changed drastically. The archetype twisted, from the white-hatted heroes of traditional Westerns to more complex anti-heroes. Amidst the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement, Spaghetti Westerns ruled. Then, in the '70s, revisionist Westerns endured under directors like Robert Altman and Sam Peckinpah. But in 1980, one fateful film stood out as something of a deathblow the brooding sub-genre: Michael Cimino's Heaven's Gate.
Moviesimdb.com

‘I wouldn’t take my kids to this’: Star Wars’ Phil Tippett on his hellish animation Mad God

The leading visual effects designer, whose credits include Star Wars and Jurassic Park, has spent three decades directing his gruesome animated fable. You definitely know Phil Tippett’s work even if you don’t know his name. The 3D chess game in Star Wars, the At-ATs and Tauntauns in Empire Strikes Back, Ed-209 in Robocop, the bugs from Starship Troopers and the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park are just some of the creations Tippett has brought to life. One of Hollywood’s leading visual effects designers since the 1970s, Tippett has just spent three decades directing his first feature film: Mad God, a gruesome animated fable wherein a mysterious spy must infiltrate the lower depths on a dangerous mission. It starts with one of the shirtier quotes from Leviticus, the Bible’s angriest book, before plummeting to the depths of a gory, dripping underworld. Think Dante via Ren and Stimpy, or Pasolini with stop motion animation.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Lestat With Sam Reid

Aussie actor Sam Reid has been tapped to follow in Tom Cruise’s footsteps, playing the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC‘s series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Reid’s previous TV roles include the Aussie dramas The Hunting and Lambs of God, plus the ITV detective series Prime Suspect 1973. Our sister site Variety first reported on his Vampire casting. AMC ordered Rice’s tale to series in June, and is aiming to premiere the eight-episode first season on both its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ in 2022. The company in fact acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a...
MoviesRoger Ebert

What It Means to Be Human: Neill Blomkamp on Demonic

The one thing I wanted to ask Neill Blomkamp he didn’t know how to answer. He’d gone from an extremely promising and talented young filmmaker for whom Peter Jackson was going to open his million-dollar toy chest and let him do as he pleased, to the kind of filmmaker reviewers lived to put down. “District 9,” his consolation prize when his proposed “Halo” movie never got off the ground, became an international sensation, scoring millions at the box office and ending with an Oscar nomination for Best Picture opposite “Avatar” and eventual winner “The Hurt Locker.” Not bad for your first time at bat. “Elysium” followed and though the response was less breathless, the box office take was enormous. “Chappie” was the oddball and most personal third film, but the reviews seemed to scare off a number of follow-up projects, including a proposed “Alien” sequel and a “Robocop” sequel. His true follow-up came after he started experimenting with exciting new digital technology in short films made on the sly for his studio Oats. When COVID-19 first struck, he was hit with a quandary: how to make something without any of the usual resources? And how best could all this beautiful digital imagery be utilized?
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Demonic’ Review: Director Neill Blomkamp Gets Lost in District Anodyne

Back in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, what we used to call monster movies had simple concepts and catchy, explicit titles that mirrored them. “Dracula.” “The Werewolf.” “King Kong.” “Mothra vs. Godzilla.” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” “The Blob.” When you watch a movie like “Demonic,” you only wish it had that kind of tantalizing, wide-eyed simplicity. This, however, is low-budget pretentious indie horror, written and directed by no less than Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”), and so it’s got to come with its own convoluted psychedelic metaphysic. In order for the main character, Carly...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Netflix Announces Cast For Live-Action Adaptation

MEET THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM OF NETFLIX'S AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER. GORDON CORMIER, KIAWENTIIO, IAN OUSLEY, AND DALLAS LIU TEAM UP FOR THE LIVE-ACTION SERIES. ALBERT KIM TO SERVE AS SHOWRUNNER & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER WITH EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS DAN LIN, LINDSEY LIBERATORE, MICHAEL GOI AND CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ROSEANNE LIANG. OVERVIEW...
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Interview: Isabelle Fuhrman and Stefanie Scott Discuss THE LAST THING MARY SAW

Up-and-coming filmmaker Edoardo Vitaletti celebrated the world premiere of his debut feature The Last Thing Mary Saw earlier this week, as the film screened as part of the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival. Starring Stefanie Scott, Isabelle Fuhrman, Judith Roberts, and Rory Culkin, The Last Thing Mary Saw is a supernatural drama set in the 19th century that is centered around two young women whose forbidden love threatens to destroy them both once sinister forces at play are revealed.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: YAKUZA PRINCESS is a Journey of Identity with Samurai Style

Based on the graphic novel, Samurai Shirô, by Danilo Beyrouth, Yakuza Princess is like a bloody, violent, no holds barred episode of NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? as the film follows a young woman on her journey to discover family truths. A film about loss, with themes of identity and belonging, and in a stylish, thrilling, and mysterious neo-noir package with strong elements from the jidaigeki genre and samurai history, Vicente Amorim’s Yakuza Princess treads in the footsteps of a dark legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy