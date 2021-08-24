Fantasia 2021 Interview: Director and FX Legend Phil Tippett on the 30-Year Journey of Making MAD GOD
Easily one of the most strikingly bold films of this year's Fantasia Film Festival, Phil Tippett's Mad God feels like a journey into a realm filled with death and destruction, brimming with haunting visuals unlike anything I've ever seen before. And for those who may not know, Tippett is one of the greatest creative minds to have ever worked in Hollywood, lending his talents to a variety of projects including the original Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park, RoboCop, Dragonslayer, Willow, Howard the Duck, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and so many more.
