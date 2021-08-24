Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Woman gets wrong drink at Starbucks — then is injured returning it, Texas lawsuit says

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Starbucks customer is suing the national coffee chain after she says a drink mix-up in a Texas drive-thru led to her first- and second-degree burns. Mary Simms is seeking up to $75,000 in a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court. She filed the suit in hopes of recovering financial damages for injuries received during an April 14 drive-thru incident at a Starbucks in Tomball, Texas, just outside Houston.

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 42

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Cup Of Coffee#Mcclatchy News#Starbucks Media Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Texas StateTODAY.com

This Texas restaurant's cheeky sign has a message for anti-maskers

A Texas restaurant is taking a stance against anti-maskers with a cheeky sign that anticipates what critics will say. Signage posted throughout both locations of Ellen's restaurant in the Dallas area announces to diners that masks are once again required unless patrons are seated, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. But the business took the announcement a step further by also including responses to anyone who might question the policy or harass staff as "sheep" or "communists."
Restaurantsphl17.com

Starbucks baristas say they are fed up with complicated drink orders

Starbucks baristas say they’re getting tired of people placing overly-complicated orders, the ones with so many modifications the drink isn’t even recognizable anymore. A spokesperson for Starbucks says most customer orders are not complicated, but for those that are, there is a company rule that an order sticker cannot be bigger than the cup.
Texas StatePosted by
Mashed

One Texas Woman Is Suing Starbucks For $75,000. Here's Why

If you've ever burned yourself while transporting a piping hot cup of Starbucks coffee, you're not alone — and you might just be missing out on some serious cash, if a new lawsuit against the company has its say. Since its founding in 1971, Starbucks has expanded exponentially from a...
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

Texas woman Mary Simms sues Starbucks after sustaining burns

A Texas woman is suing Starbucks over first-degree burns she suffered, claiming she was given the wrong coffee and then spilled it on herself when she gave it back, court papers say. Mary Simms ordered some joe on April 14 from a Starbucks drive-thru in Tomball, Texas, according to the...
mixmag.net

​Texas man awarded $5 million by restaurant who got him "too drunk"

A man from Texas has successfully won a court case against a restaurant where he became too intoxicated and got into a fight with another drunk patron. He was awarded $5.5 million by the court at the end of July after filing a civil lawsuit against the eatery, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Texas StatePosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

This guy who had been dumping ridiculous amounts of animal poop throughout this Texas neighborhood. I know some people get mad when a dog takes a dump in their yard. If it happens every once in awhile, I really don't make a big deal about it. However, if you were to bag up the poop and then throw it in my yard, yeah we're gonna have a problem. That's is what was happening over in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Fox News

California Lottery winner allegedly killed by husband in Oklahoma months after win: report

A woman who won $2 million in the California Lottery last fall was allegedly killed by her husband in Oklahoma along with her 1-year-old daughter, according to reports. The bodies of Tiffani Hill, 31, and John Donato, her 42-year-old husband, were found at her Calera, Oklahoma, home on July 30. Authorities reportedly believe Donato shot Hill and then turned the gun on himself. The baby was injured in the shooting and died at the hospital, according to KXII-TV of Texas.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
Texas StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas man accused of recording co-worker in bathroom

MCALLEN, Texas — A Texas man is accused of recording a co-worker with his cellphone while the woman was in the bathroom of the business where they worked, authorities said. Omar Barrera, 33, of Pharr, was charged with one count of invasive visual recording, according to Hidalgo County online booking records.

Comments / 42

Community Policy