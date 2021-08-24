Why one man’s impact can propel the Cowboys into the playoffs, and perhaps more

When the Dallas Cowboys brought in Mike Nolan last season to lead their defense into the future, there was a hope that his change in philosophy and teaching could give the Cowboys an edge. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Nolan’s impact on the team was the exact opposite, his complicated formations and coverage schemes left defenders out of position and blaming each other for mistakes made on the field. This is an example of one person who completely changed the outlook for the Cowboys in less than a year.