"Failure, that's just a word:" Kevin King brings confidence into season

GREEN BAY — Kevin King could have left. And in the opinion of some of the more emotional, angry members of the Green Bay Packers’ passionate fan base, should have left. That would have been the easier route, right? Get a fresh start somewhere else. Escape any reminders of his costly NFC Championship Game mistakes. Perhaps shake the rotten injury luck he’s had for most of his NFL career. Leave the state where the mere mention of his name reminds fans they could have had a homegrown pass-rushing hero — former University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt — instead.