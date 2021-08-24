Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

"Failure, that's just a word:" Kevin King brings confidence into season

By FOX 11 Sports
Fox11online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite his struggles in the Packers NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven months ago, cornerback Kevin King didn't consider going elsewhere to get a fresh start. "I'm not the type to sweep sh** under the rug," he said. "I want to finish this...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers Nfc Championship#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLElkhart Truth

After NFC title game ‘failures,’ Packers’ Kevin King stays put, ready to ‘uphold my side of the bargain’

GREEN BAY — Kevin King could have left. And in the opinion of some of the more emotional, angry members of the Green Bay Packers’ passionate fan base, should have left. That would have been the easier route, right? Get a fresh start somewhere else. Escape any reminders of his costly NFC Championship Game mistakes. Perhaps shake the rotten injury luck he’s had for most of his NFL career. Leave the state where the mere mention of his name reminds fans they could have had a homegrown pass-rushing hero — former University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt — instead.
NFLPackers.com

Kevin King back with Packers to 'finish this with my guys'

GREEN BAY – After the heartbreaking loss in last January's NFC title game, much of the Packers' fan base assumed ﻿Kevin King﻿ would not be back in Green Bay. But the Packers didn't share those sentiments. Neither did King. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made two things clear Tuesday regarding the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy