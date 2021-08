The battle for roster position on the 2021 LA Rams has been fascinating to watch over the last three weeks. While the Rams enter the season as one of the most experienced and established veteran teams in the NFL — the only rookie who may even be competing to start at any position is Tutu Atwell as a punt returner, and it may be difficult for any first-year player to even win a job as a backup in Los Angeles — there were a number of position battles that were deep and wide open.