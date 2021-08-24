Cancel
Obituaries

Annabelle Foster Fisackerly, 92

Beloved wife and mother Annabelle (Foster) Fisackerly, 92, entered her heavenly rest surrounded by her family on August 22, 2021. Born in Maple Heights, OH on March 7, 1929, she lived most of her life in Florida. A graduate of Stetson University, she married the Rev. William Alan Fisackerly III on November 20, 1955. She is survived by her devoted husband Bill and children: Bonni-Belle (Alfred) Pickard, Lucy Anne Adams (Carroll) Wontrop, Laura-Grace (Carl) Anderson, Blanche Marie (Robby) Lewis and William A. (Kim) Fisackerly IV, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, her sister Laurie Whitlow and many nieces and nephews.

