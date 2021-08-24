Inside The Dieppe Raid, The Catastrophic Invasion Of France That Helped The Allies Plan For D-Day
On Aug. 19, 1942, British and Canadian troops launched the Dieppe raid in hopes of taking a German-occupied port in northern France — but the results were calamitous. In early 1942, there were growing pleas for the Allies to invade Nazi Europe and open a second front. The response was the Dieppe raid, which took place on Aug. 19, 1942. Canadian and British forces launched an ambitious invasion in northern France to test German defenses. It ended tragically.
