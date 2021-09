Content creators on Twitch are planning a one-day strike to force the streaming service to better support marginalised streamers who are doxed or attacked whilst working. Using the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch, the protesters hope that by refusing to log on and create - or even spectate - Twitch streams on 1st September, it'll hit the company's purse and compel it to listen, and better support, the creators who suffer regularly from "hate raids" and organised attacks.