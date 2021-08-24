Cancel
Allen County, OH

Letter: Nasty side of politics

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

I have never been afraid to sit at the Allen County Fair in a booth until this year. I am 63 years old and along with others have been charged with setting up and manning the Allen County Democratic Party building. Politics has always played a part in the fair. I remember the Mike Oxley headbands of yesteryear as well as campaign buttons, bumper stickers and cardboard fans with the American flag on one side and the political party on the other. I remember calm discussions on policies and different beliefs on how to move our country forward knowing that both parties had the same hopes for a better America, but different views on how to get there.

