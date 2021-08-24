Cancel
Midland, TX

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is possible in Midland

By Mark Davis, MD
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart disease can be scary but understanding the disease and treatments can help you get back to life. Midland Memorial Hospital offers many advanced treatment options. One of these treatment options is for those with heart valve disease. How would you know if you have heart valve disease? Common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and dizziness or fainting episodes with exertion. The average patient is older than 70. If you are of any age and experiencing these symptoms, please seek medical care.

