Failure to Yield....

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lompoc man for an assault with a deadly weapon in Vandenburg Village. On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to the 600-block of Moonglow Road for a report of a brandishing that had just occurred. When they arrived, deputies learned that 50-year-old Daniel Donnelly had driven to the residence, parked in the driveway and confronted the victim at the front of the residence with wild accusations. Donnelly threatened the victim, drew a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Donnelly then fled the scene in his car, nearly hitting he victim and sideswiping a parked car before returning to his residence in the 600-block of Carina Drive.