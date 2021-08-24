Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Failure to Yield....

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 6 days ago

They are all yelling at him he has a warrant which includes Firearms now in custody code 4 Roger out.. It's pulled over by the high school.. Commands giving out commands vehicle has a code 36 Frank on it units responding code 3 lights and sirens all over the Eastside.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Eastside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lompoc, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lompoc man for an assault with a deadly weapon in Vandenburg Village. On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to the 600-block of Moonglow Road for a report of a brandishing that had just occurred. When they arrived, deputies learned that 50-year-old Daniel Donnelly had driven to the residence, parked in the driveway and confronted the victim at the front of the residence with wild accusations. Donnelly threatened the victim, drew a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Donnelly then fled the scene in his car, nearly hitting he victim and sideswiping a parked car before returning to his residence in the 600-block of Carina Drive.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Lowell Man Sentenced for Gun Trafficking

BOSTON – A Lowell man was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 for firearms trafficking related to five separate sales, including the sale of an illegal sawed-off shotgun. Rathsomnang Neth, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to time served (approximately two days) and three years of supervised release. The government recommended a sentence of 30 months in prison. In January 2019, Neth pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and two counts of possessing and transferring an unregistered shotgun with a shortened barrel.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Army probes heist of 230,000 lbs ball bearings worth $2M

The U.S. Army is investigating at least one high-ranking civilian official at White Sands Missile Range and an El Paso contractor for allegedly stealing $2 million worth of nickel ball bearings — that’s a whopping 230,000 pounds of them — used in explosives research at the range, according to a recently unsealed federal search warrant.
TrafficSanta Barbara Edhat

Four Fatalities in Two Collisions Shuts Down Highway 101

Highway 101 is now fully open in both directions. Highway 154 is also open. The southbound lanes of US 101 are now open. One lane of northbound US 101 remains closed. Highway 154 remains closed in both directions in the Windy Gap area following a separate traffic incident. Update by...
Public SafetyPost Register

It's the Law: What to do during a traffic stop if you own a firearm

Q: What should I do if I have a gun when a police officer pulls me over? Does it matter if I have my concealed carry permit?. A: In any encounter with the police, be polite and answer questions about your identity. During a traffic stop, have your license, insurance and registration ready before the officer reaches your vehicle. Turn on your interior car lights if it’s dark outside.
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Fuller sentenced for failure to render aid

NEBRASKA CITY – Joshua Fuller, 50, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years in prison for a Dec. 2 incident that killed his girlfriend at a Nebraska City trailer park. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shannon Robinson was fatally wounded when a tire of a pickup truck driven by Fuller ran over her head.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Bail bondsmen avoid liability after fatal shootout with family

INDIANAPOLIS (Legal Newsline) - A couple who sued a bail bonding company over the shooting death of their son during a chaotic arrest attempt lost their chance at winning compensation after an Indiana appeals court upheld a jury verdict for the defense. Atta Belle and Larry Dwayne Helman sued Barnett’s...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Johnson County Considers Fines for Reckless Shooting

Johnson County Commissioners are considering a measure that would impose up to a $1,000 fine for firing bullets onto or over property without permission. Johnson County Commissioners are considering a measure that would impose up to a $1,000 fine for firing bullets onto or over property without permission. Over the...
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Volkswagen yields cash in burglary

Vehicle’s interior is ransacked in 1900 block of Church Street. A burglar found cash in a 2014 Volkswagen after ransacking it Sunday on Church Street. This among stories in today’s crime bulletin from Evanston police. BURGLARY. 1900 Church. Cash was taken after a 2014 Volkswagen was entered and its interior...
AccidentsLaw.com

Two $2M Back-to-Back Settlements End Tractor-Trailer Wreck Cases

Both settlement involved tractor-trailers wrecks that hit and severely injured women drivers. In one case, a victim initially blamed for causing the wreck was cleared by dashcam video,. The victims lawyers praised defense counsel for their handling of the cases. Two tractor-trailer wrecks recently settled for $2 million each, a...
Ventura, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Possible Overdose on Highway 154

Possible overdose of a subject in a vehicle on Highway 154 at Painted Cave. Great, I'll take my drugs on the most dangerous highway in the County on my way to the Casino,,,. Painted Cave is nowhere near the casino.... likely they are unrelated. Roger Aug 27, 2021 04:58 PM.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Park ignoring complaint?

SANDUSKY — A woman who reported that Cedar Point EMTs failed to properly administer lifesaving procedures to an injured park guest said Saturday she hasn't been contacted by anyone from the park or the state agency investigating the accident since she filed the complaint a week ago. Meanwhile, park officials...
Public Safetyexplorejeffersonpa.com

Man Busted with Drugs, Stolen Gun in Brookville Due in Court Today

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man caught in possession of multiple THC products and a stolen firearm in Brookville is due in court today. Court documents indicate 34-year-old Justin M Zeruth, of DuBois, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 11:00 a.m. on August 24, on the following charges:
Public SafetySanta Barbara Edhat

Overdose 700 Block of Cacique...

AMR on scene Truck 171 Responding 2nd OD I heard today.. Patient to be transported I guess that means the PD Bought another one back from the brink... Can someone tell the person that posted the "CODE RED" traffic report, that the last sentence cut off...... Tell them to finish the story.....
TrafficSanta Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes into Downtown Building

SA - thanks. Interesting indeed, must be that really tough left-hander there. That 5-11-2021 @ 5:01PM was a Tuesday?. Palm has pics. Doesn’t look too bad, looks drivable. https://twitter.com/johnpalminteri/status/1430716985881464835?s=21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy